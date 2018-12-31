2. "1, 2, 3, let's go bitch!": T.Swift's fans started a trend of saying the line "1, 2, 3 let's go bitch" during her song "Delicate." The line comes after Swift sings, "We can't make, any promises now can we, babe? But you can make me a drink." You can hear the part just after the 40-minute mark in the movie, and Swift has a smile on her face when she hears the crowd scream the line.

3. Microphones: Can we take a minute to appreciate the snake detail?

4. No Sugarland performance: The movie was filmed at Swift's last night of her US tour in Dallas, where she performed "Babe" with Sugarland. Unfortunately, it looks like they didn't make the movie cut, but Swift's epic "Shake It Off" collab with Camila Cabello and Charli XCX definitely makes up for it.