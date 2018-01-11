"I look out in the room and it's all actors and directors I've admired for a long time, and then sometimes my mouth is moving, like, 'Oh...They're listening to me right now. This is totally surreal. This is so strange,'" he said. Chalamet took his sister to the 2018 Golden Globes, and he had a "great time" introducing her to his new world. "We got to talk to Angelina Jolie and talk to Jennifer Aniston right after. I was like, 'Oh my, God! Which side are we on?' Look, man—I'm not [normally] hobnobbing with famous people. It's like, 'What the f--k is going on right now?'"

"I'm loving it! Like, I'm loving it!" the actor added. "I feel like I'm living a form of the dream."

Armie Hammer, who plays Chalamet's love interest in Call Me by Your Name, has become like a "brother" to the young actor. "We had the National Board of Review Awards last night. He's in bed with his wife, I'm in his hotel room, and I don't know what gave me free license to be like, 'Ah! I'm going to get in there with you guys!'" Chalamet said. "Those guys are like family now."