Kobe Bryant: basketball all-star, sneaker designer, father...slam poet?

Turns out the retired shooting guard had a whole other talent hiding up his sleeve. Fortunately, he decided to put his flair for rhyming to good use on The Tonight Show, where he performed a slam poem all about—you would have never guessed—Steve Urkel.

The verse was a tribute to the iconic high-pitched nerd of Family Matters and his alter ego, Stefan.

"Transformation Urkel to Urquelle, suspenders to lapels," Bryant began, donning a simple black turtleneck and standing in the dark with a single spotlight. "From nerdy Steve—got any cheese?—so puny and week. A metamorphosis from geek to fleek."