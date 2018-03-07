Princess Eleanor Hits Prince Liam With Some Stern Relationship Advice on The Royals: "Just Stay Away From Her"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Sisters know best!

In this clip from the season four premiere of The Royals, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) is saying her goodbyes before jetting off to make her own way in the world, but not without dropping a little relationship advice on her brother, Prince Liam (William Moseley) first.

"Liam, can I tell you something and it's not to be a bitch because I love you. Things were fine between you and Robbie before Kathryn. Why don't you do yourself a favor and just stay away from her?" Eleanor offers.

"What if I told you to stay away from Jasper?" Liam retorts.

An emotional Eleanor rolls her eyes before telling her brother that she was planning to do just that.

See the siblings go at it in the clip above.

Watch

The King Is Keeping a Big Secret on The Royals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Alexandra Park , William Moseley , Family , Top Stories
Latest News
Arie Luyendyk Jr., Becca Kufrin

The Crazy Timeline of The Bachelor's Most Shocking Proposal, Breakup and Engagement...Ever

Demi Lovato, InStyle

Demi Lovato Is Happily Single—and Ready to Slide Into Your DMs

Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan Trash-Talks Blake Shelton on Late Night

Blue's Clues

A Blue's Clues Reboot: Why Nickelodeon's TV Remake and Revival Fever Makes the Most Sense

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Understand Why Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is in Such a Rush to Get Married

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars the Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Never-Before-Seen Footage

Becca, ARIE LUYENDYK JR., The Bachelor

Arie Luyendyk Jr.: I Filmed My Bachelor Breakup So Becca Kufrin Could Be The Bachelorette

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -