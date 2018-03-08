What's one thing to expect from season two of The Arrangement? According to Christine Evangelista, there's going to be "a lot of drama."

E! News caught up with Christine and Josh Henderson in New York earlier this week where they dished on what's ahead for everyone's favorite couple, Kygan.

"There's a wedding being planned. Kyle and Megan are working together. Their relationship gets much more three dimensional. And we see a lot more of the institute this season and what keeps Kyle there," Christine says.

But it's not all love and marriage. With Megan on a mission to take down the institute and Kyle working on his directorial debut, there are a lot of signals being crossed.