"It is a special thing."

Joanna Coles is ready to take a bite out of the Kardashians' limbs! The So Cosmo star just sat down for a Facebook Live with E! News and dished on working with the E! family for Cosmopolitan's 50th anniversary issue back in 2015.

"It was extraordinary, it was like doing a movie," Coles said about the photo shoot for the magazine. "We had 100 people on set and I suddenly realized when I had all these glorious Kardashians in front of me on a bed that A, you know I was in the most enviable position at that moment in the world and B, there should be a collective noun for a sort of plural of Kardashian limbs...because it is a special thing."