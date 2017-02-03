NBC
Kristen Stewart's SNL hosting debut this weekend was a long time in the making and is certainly taking the actress out of her comfort zone.
The 26-year-old star talked about combating her fear of doing it in an interview Thursday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy Fallon rose to fame as an SNL star and writer.
"For six years, I've just been being a total wuss about it and then I finally was like, at some point, you just have to bite the bullet, you know?" Stewart said, joking, "And just fail. It will make you stronger, man."
"It's been really, really fun," she added.
Stewart rose to fame with the Twilight movies, the first of which was released in 2008. Two years later, she told E! News she would love to host SNL one day but that the idea was "really, really scary."
"I am so critical of myself and then also of people who are on the show," she said. "It's like, 'Nope, you're not funny—next!' "
On SNL, Stewart will be joined by musical guest Alessia Cara.
During her time on The Tonight Show, Stewart, known for her hatred of high heels, kicked off her strappy black pumps and went barefoot to play Face Breakers with Fallon and Big Sean.
The actress is currently promoting her movie Personal Shopper, a thriller and ghost story set in Paris' fashion underworld. The film is set for release on March 10.