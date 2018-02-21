RETURNS
Revenge Body Participant Wants to Reverse the Cycle of Obesity in Her Family: ''I'm Very Scared of Becoming My Parents''

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 6:00 AM

Nicole is not trying to follow in her parents' footsteps.

In this clip from Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets Nicole, who wants to break the cycle of obesity in her family.

"I'm very scared of becoming my parents," Nicole reveals.

While Nicole's mom has undergone weight loss surgery, her father was unable to move forward with his procedure because of complications with his heart.

"My biggest fear is losing my parents to obesity and me dying from it," Nicole says with tears in her eyes.

When it comes to her big reveal, she wants to surprise her parents and Khloe commends her for it.

"I commend you for wanting to break that cycle and wanting better for you," Khloe says.

Revenge Body Recap: Season 2, Episode 6

Khloe Kardashian, Nicole, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian

E!

While Nicole is determined to shed the weight, there's just one thing holding her back: her ex-boyfriend-turned-roommate, Mike.

"He doesn't do anything to help me. It's not like I'm like, ‘Let's get two extra Popeye's biscuits.' He's not like, ‘Don't do that.' He's like, ‘Do it,'" she explains.

By the end of this journey, Nicole ultimately wants to become a stronger and healthier person.

"At the end of these 12 weeks, I just want to be mentally strong enough to move out of the apartment with Mike and then, look both my mom and my dad in the face and I want to be able to tell them, 'I'm going to help our family so that we all live a long life,'" she says with determination.

Watch the emotional moment in the clip above.

