Nicole is not trying to follow in her parents' footsteps.

In this clip from Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets Nicole, who wants to break the cycle of obesity in her family.

"I'm very scared of becoming my parents," Nicole reveals.

While Nicole's mom has undergone weight loss surgery, her father was unable to move forward with his procedure because of complications with his heart.

"My biggest fear is losing my parents to obesity and me dying from it," Nicole says with tears in her eyes.

When it comes to her big reveal, she wants to surprise her parents and Khloe commends her for it.

"I commend you for wanting to break that cycle and wanting better for you," Khloe says.