BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Kris Jenner Reveals How She Kept Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy a Secret

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 1:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

In the words of Kris JennerKylie Jenner's covert pregnancy was a case for the FBI. 

Leading up to Stormi Webster's birth on Feb. 1, Kylie and her famous family had confirmed practically nothing about the 20-year-old's widely-speculated bun in the oven. Now, of course, Kylie has introduced her and Travis Scott's precious baby girl to the world and continues to share updates on life as a mom. 

So how did the Kard-Jenner momager seemingly orchestrate the biggest entertainment news story of the year? As she explained to E! News at the grand opening of Nassif MD Medical Spa, Kris was sworn to secrecy. 

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Girl's Lavish Life

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SinfulColors

"You just have to go with the flow," she shared. "The family pact is don't say a word so my lips were sealed." 

(Throughout Kylie's pregnancy, sisters Kim KardashianKourtney KardashianKhloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner successfully played coy on the topic without confirming or denying the rumors.)

When asked to predict which of her kids would deliver the Keeping Up With the Kardashian matriarch's 10th grandchild, Kris had this to say: "I'm not even going to try to answer that question! I don't know. I don't even get into the who's gonna have a baby question because I'm only going to get myself into trouble by the time I get home."

Regardless, Kris said Kylie and baby Stormi are doing "great," adding, "She's adorable and so in love with her baby." 

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is awaiting the arrival of her first child, and is expected to celebrate her baby shower on Saturday. As family friend Faye Resnick teased, "The baby shower is going to be amazing... We're going to have all the typical baby games. I'm trying to figure out what to buy Khloe. What do you buy Khloe's baby?" 

For more on the latest additions to the Kardashian squad, press play on the videos above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kris Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Pregnancies , Khloe Kardashian , Stormi Webster , Apple News , Kardashian News , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Interviews , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss Is Buttoned Up in This New Boots Trend

Omarosa, Donald Trump

Brandi Glanville Thinks Omarosa and Donald Trump Slept Together

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Do These Weird Viral Beauty Products Actually Work?

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill Is Honored With Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Perfect Star Wars Fashion

Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson Calls Tommy Lee a "Disaster Spinning Out of Control" After Altercation With Brandon

Katy Perry

Watch Katy Perry's Horrifying But Also Mesmerizing Hidden Talent

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

Grey's Anatomy Cast Shakeup: Ellen Pompeo Responds to Theory That Her Raise Is to Blame

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.