Kendall Jenner wouldn't let anything stop her from celebrating the Oscars—even a trip to the hospital.

A source told E! News the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stopped by Cedars-Sinai's emergency room in Los Angeles on Sunday before heading to the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

"She had an allergic reaction a vitamin drip," the insider said. "She bounced back quickly and was able to go to the Vanity Fair party without any issues."

According to the source, the 22-year-old supermodel had been taking a vitamin drip to boost her energy level and overall wellness. But once the reality star started experiencing negative symptoms, she knew something was off.

"She has been feeling very run down and tired lately. She was taking a vitamin drip to help with her energy and overall health," the insider said. "She had a bad reaction and knew right away something was wrong and that she needed to go to Cedars. They treated her and she was released quickly."