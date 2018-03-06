BRAND NEW
Kendall Jenner Hospitalized Before Vanity Fair Oscar Party

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 1:02 PM

Kendall Jenner, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner wouldn't let anything stop her from celebrating the Oscars—even a trip to the hospital. 

A source told E! News the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stopped by Cedars-Sinai's emergency room in Los Angeles on Sunday before heading to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. 

"She had an allergic reaction a vitamin drip," the insider said. "She bounced back quickly and was able to go to the Vanity Fair party without any issues." 

According to the source, the 22-year-old supermodel had been taking a vitamin drip to boost her energy level and overall wellness. But once the reality star started experiencing negative symptoms, she knew something was off.

"She has been feeling very run down and tired lately. She was taking a vitamin drip to help with her energy and overall health," the insider said. "She had a bad reaction and knew right away something was wrong and that she needed to go to Cedars. They treated her and she was released quickly."

13 Reasons Why We're Missing Kendall Jenner at Fashion Month

If Jenner was feeling under the weather, she certainly didn't show it. She showed up to the party in a little black dress with voluminous sleeves. She accessorized her look with long, emerald-colored earrings and black heels.

Hope you're feeling better, Kendall!

