Parenthood looks good on Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner!

The E! reality star and her rapper boyfriend posed for their first photo together since welcoming Stormi Webster two weeks ago on February 1. Seen on Scott's Snapchat, the new 'rents wear medical masks as they lean in for the selfie. "bdjxjkdn," he captioned it.

Kylie and Travis first sparked romance rumors last April when they were spotted at Coachella together, but have kept most details of their whirlwind relationship under wraps. A source recently told E! News their bond has only grown stronger since Stormi's arrival.

"Her relationship with Travis has made huge strides since having baby Stormi, and they are back in a good place," the insider shared. "Travis has been staying overnight at Kylie's several times a week when he is not working or out of town and has also been giving Kylie her time to bond with the baby alone."