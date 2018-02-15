Thanks to Scott Disick, Kris Jenner's legacy will live on forever!

In this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott invites Kris, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian for a viewing of the legacy video he made of the Kardashian family matriarch.

"I'm really excited for my kids to see my legacy video because they'll have that forever and who knows, maybe they learned a thing or two about their mom that they didn't know before," Kris gushes in this preview clip.

And Kris was right! Within seconds of the video starting, Khloe learned about a bone tumor Kris had as a kid and some of the scandalous details behind Kris and Robert Kardashian's relationship.

"And back in the spring of 1973, I was 17 years old. I actually had a boyfriend who was always out of town. His name was Cesar. So while he was living on the road, I met Robert Kardashian," Kris reveals.