Kim Kardashian wished everyone a happy Thursday with a new half-naked mirror selfie.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just posted a photo of herself on social media in which she's only wearing crystal panties. Kim covers her chest with her arms in the photo, which appears to have been taken in her bathroom. She captioned the pic with a camera emoji.
This is the latest pic in a series of sexy shots that Kim has shared in recent weeks. In early January, Kim posted a NSFW topless photo of herself lying in a bed with the caption, "Rise & Grind."
And last week, Kim shared a photo of herself lying naked in bed on Instagram. On Jan. 16, Kim shared a stunning pic of herself with the caption, "#momofthree."
It was just over a week ago that Kim and Kanye West welcomed their third child together via a surrogate. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim announced on her app. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."
Days later, Kim shared that they named their baby girl Chicago West. And as for those rumors about the Wests already planning for baby No. 4, Kim tweeted Thursday the reports are "fake news."
