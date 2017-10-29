For the first time in years, Kylie Jenner is not the queen of the Halloween scene.
While most celebs are flocking to social media to flaunt their barely there ensembles and their festive imagination this weekend, Ky is taking some time to relax sans sexy costumes—in fact the celeb is covering up this Halloween season.
Amid reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby, the 20-year-old has been laying low and not going out this holiday weekend.
Today, the makeup mogul took to Snapchat and instead of posting party pics of herself wearing revealing costumes as she has done so in years past, she's sharing Snapchats of herself in comfy clothes hanging out at home. Noticeably absent were any images of her midsection.
Sunday's snaps show her having some fun with mom Kris Jenner (who needs a costume when you have a puppy filter?), snacking on "puppy chow" that her mom brought her from Colorado, showing off some flashy pants in her tricked out Rolls Royce and generally taking it easy.
Kylie has yet to comment on the reports but has been staying out of the public eye since the news broke last month.
Kylie Jenner/Snapchat
Kylie and Kris play with the puppy Snapchat filter.
Kylie Jenner/Snapchat
Kylie mentioned she had a new favorite snack, which her mom brought her from a recent trip.
Kylie Jenner/Snapchat
She may have avoided showing her midriff, but the star highlighted a pair of leather pants while in her Rolls Royce.
Kylie Jenner/Snapchat
The KUWTK star was all about chilling in her expensive car on Sunday.
Kylie Jenner/Snapchat
Kylie posted the Snap of her sweet Rolls.
Kylie Jenner/Snapchat
The 20-year-old had some fun making herself a magical creature.
From an ode to Christina Aguilera's Dirrty past last year to her icy-hot snow princess get-up and bad-ass ninja babe in 2015 and many more, the youngest Kardashian/Jenner has made Halloween her time to shine.
Check out Ky's skin-baring Halloween costumes from years past...
Universal Studios Hollywood
The celeb rocked an incognito ensemble to hit up Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights three years ago.
The youngest Jenner showed off her abs when she was a Ninja warrior for Halloween two years ago.
Kylie dressed as a bad-ass ninja two years ago.
The reality star appears as a "snow princess" the day before Halloween in 2015.
Mike Danenberg/Universal Studios Hollywood
With pink locks, Kylie and her ex went to Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles last year.
Snapchat
The teen took to her Snapchat as she dressed up as iconic Xtina.
Pap Nation / Splash News
Dressed as the "Dirrty" girl, the E! star hit up a bash at Bootsy Bellows during last year's Halloween season with her now-ex Tyga.
kyliejenner/Instagram
Making for one dead sexy skeleton, Kylie paired glam with ghoul last year.
