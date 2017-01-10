Kim Kardashian is ready to get back to business.
More than three months after being robbed and held at gunpoint in Paris, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has slowly and carefully re-entered the public life.
While a few social media posts and low-key outings have been big steps for the reality star, one major move in her road to healing may come at the end of this week.
Kim is confirmed to be in attendance for The Masterclass featuring close friend and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic this Friday in Dubai.
And while her first official public event since the robbery is far from her home in Calabasas, it may just be the perfect fit for a woman trying to get back to normal.
For starters, Kim will have the support of Mario who is much more than her makeup artist. He's one of her best friends who has known her family for years.
The event itself is an intimate affair where everyone in the class "is a VIP." General admission tickets start at $499.99, which suggests only true fans will want to fork over the money to experience such a special event.
While Kim lives by the mantra of family over everything, she has chosen to keep her inner circle close for this trip allowing the focus to be solely on her.
What could be most important about the trip, however, is that it's on-brand with Kim's passions while also serving as a symbol that she's open to doing business again.
"She's only going to do things that she loves and that are extremely aligned with her brand," CEO of Talent Resources Mike Heller shared with E! News. "She's still stylish but the focus is on family and authenticity. 2017, I believe, is going to be about Kim returning to her roots."
He continued, "She's going to be as organic as possible. That's how she built her following, by being raw and unedited. And I think we're seeing her go back to that."
Kim's first major event also comes at a time when significant progress is being made into who is responsible for the robbery that changed her life.
By Monday afternoon, news broke that 17 people had been arrested in connection to the incident. According to French newspaper Le Monde, one of the suspects arrested was a limo driver from an upscale private limousine company that the Kardashian family used while staying in Paris.
When stepping out with husband Kanye West for dinner this week, Kim was asked if she was relieved about the news from France. Her response was short and sweet: "Yes"
—Additional reporting by Beth Sobol
