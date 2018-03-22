WEEKDAYS
12PM | 7PM | 11PM

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber: Are They Living Separate Lives?

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 4:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Trouble in paradise...again? 

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly taking a break from their relationship once again, and as of late, it seems like they are living totally separate lives. Selena has been spotted having tons of fun in Australia, while Justin has been hanging around town with a model named Baskin Champion

Even though Baskin was seen in his Lamborghini the morning after they were spotted hanging out, we're told there isn't anything serious going on. "To say they are dating would be a huge stretch," sources told E! News. So what else have the two been up to since spending time apart? 

Watch

Selena Gomez Heads to Australia...Without Justin Bieber

Watch the clip above to get all the latest details! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Justin Bieber , Selena Gomez , Couples , Love And Sex , Top Stories
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Daughter Luna's Hilarious Reaction to Her Pregnancy

ESC: Celeb Bikinis, Kourtney Kardashian

Spring Swimsuit Trends Kourtney Kardashian and More Are Wearing

Erica Rose, Pregnant

The Bachelor's Erica Rose Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon

Style Proof Cynthia Nixon Was Always Poised to Be a Politician

Taco Bell chips, Wild Foods

Want a Taste? Taco Bell, Starbucks, Pillsbury and More Reveal Wild New Products

Anton Yelchin

Anton Yelchin's Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

5 Bombshell Claims About Prince Charles in Rebel Prince

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.