Salma Hayek loved the seating arrangement on Sunday for the Oscars, and it has a lot to do with who sat near her.

"I was so #happy to have #GinaRodriguez so close #LatinPride #Happy #Oscars," the star captioned the photo of herself smiling with the Jane the Virgin actress posing with her boyfriend, Joe LoCicero.

Of course, Rodriguez then left a sweet message saying, "Love you hermana!" (Hermana means sister in Spanish.)

We love this friendship!

At the Oscars, Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra, and Hayek took the stage at the 2018 Oscars to reflect on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.