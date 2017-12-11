WEEKDAYS
Celebs Are Sharing Their Own Experiences With Bullying in Support of Keaton Jones

Lets put an end to bullying! 

Keaton Jones' story went viral on Friday after his mom Kimberly Jones posted a video of her son detailing his experiences being bullied at school. His story captured the hearts of celebs everywhere, and many are reaching out to show their support.

A few stars have opened up and shared their own stories of bullying in hopes of lifting Keaton's spirits and send a bit of encouragement. What major A-lister even invited him to a movie premiere in L.A.? 

Demi Lovato & Danica Roem Talk Bullying at 2017 AMAs

Get all the sweet details in the clip above! 

