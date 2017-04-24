WEEKDAYS
Watch Jenna Dewan-Tatum Totally Gush Over Husband Channing Tatum: "I'm So Proud of Him"

by Jess Cohen

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum took over Las Vegas this weekend.

The couple was in Sin City for the premiere of Magic Mike Live! Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which Channing helped co-direct. And while on the red carpet, Jenna couldn't help but gush over her husband.

Jenna told E! News, "I'm so proud of him. Just this show in particular it's incredible, it's amazing."

Jenna and Channing tied the knot back in July 2009, and after almost eight years of marriage it sounds like their relationship is stronger than ever!

And Jenna wasn't the only one giving the compliments on the red carpet!

Watch the E! News video above to see Channing gush about Jenna and to find out if they'll ever take the stage together again!

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM in the UK, only on E!

