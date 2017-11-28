Now that she has the universe's crown atop her head, what's next?

2017's Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters stopped by E!'s Daily Pop to chat about the whirlwind past two days after she was crowned Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Nel-Peters gushed about how she's been on "cloud-nine" since getting crowned, but that it hasn't fully hit her yet since she's still "running on adrenaline and very little sleep." Right after winning, she was flown out to New York City because the major prize for her crown was a year's rent paid in the city. She giggled, "I've never been here and I moved with just four suitcases."

Looks like it's time for Miss Universe to hit 5th Avenue!