Rose McGowan spoke about Harvey Weinstein's fall from grace on The Late Show on Wednesday.

The Citizen Rose star sat down with host Stephen Colbert and talked about being the catalyst for Weinstein's downfall. Colbert said to McGowan, "Here's the thing about you, six months ago, before you and other people had the courage and the bravery to come out and talk about Harvey Weinstein…"

"…Mine was a year ago, I was the architect," McGowan replied. "But I didn't talk...I wanted them to have a voice."

The talk show host then said to the Charmed alum, "But six months ago if people had said...if you had said, 'Listen man I was being surveilled by Mossad agents in the pay of Harvey Weinstein,' we would've gone, 'OK that's coo coo for Cocoa Puffs.'"