Rose McGowan on Harvey Weinstein's Downfall: "I Was the Architect"

  by
  &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 1, 2018 7:57 AM

Rose McGowan spoke about Harvey Weinstein's fall from grace on The Late Show on Wednesday.

The Citizen Rose star sat down with host Stephen Colbert and talked about being the catalyst for Weinstein's downfall. Colbert said to McGowan, "Here's the thing about you, six months ago, before you and other people had the courage and the bravery to come out and talk about Harvey Weinstein…"

"…Mine was a year ago, I was the architect," McGowan replied. "But I didn't talk...I wanted them to have a voice."

The talk show host then said to the Charmed alum, "But six months ago if people had said...if you had said, 'Listen man I was being surveilled by Mossad agents in the pay of Harvey Weinstein,' we would've gone, 'OK that's coo coo for Cocoa Puffs.'"

Read

Rose McGowan Reacts After Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Calls Her Sexual Assault Claim a ''Lie''

Rose McGowan

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TCM

Colbert continued, "But now, we know that that's what happened. Did you ever think that you were crazy for thinking that?"

McGowan told Colbert, "No, I always knew it was everybody else." She then added, "I see things."

Back in Oct. 2017, McGowan was mentioned in a New York Times article that shared allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, stretching back over a decade. In the exposé, the NYT reported that in 1997 McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with the Weinstein "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival." In response, Weinstein's attorney Charles J. Harder said the article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements."

Shortly after the exposé was published, McGowan took to Twitter to accuse Weinstein of rape. Since that time, McGowan has been a major part of the #MeToo movement.

Earlier this week, Weinstein's attornet Ben Brafman issued a statement to E! News in response to McGowan, accusing her of trying to "smear" Weinstein "with a bold lie" that is "denied" by Weinstein and "at least two witnesses," including McGowan's former manager and former co-star Ben Affleck. McGowan's team responded with their own statement, calling Weinstein's lawyer's words a "sad, pathetic old-fashioned sexist attempt to undermine obvious truth."

After her appearance on The Late Show, McGowan took to Twitter to share, "1) I had fun (as much as one can have in this alternate reality) on the @colbertlateshow any press framing it as 'bizarre' I just have a different personality than you. I don't follow protocol. And I will talk about WHAT I WANT. I requested a Dick Cavett free form hangout."

She continued, "2) I am bored of formats and questions. I am done with traditional structure. If you're not with the fake tradition of traditional promotional 'appearances' then by all means, stay in your square, but DO NOT APPLY TO ME. I am unusual, that IS the point. I do not care for formats or traditional thought. Every interview of mine is different, just like a mood. A lot of you are meeting me for the first time. Don't compare me to what you would do or be. Be free."

McGowan's memoir, Brave, is out now.

