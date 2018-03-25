Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Shares First Photo of Their Baby Girl's Face

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 2:13 PM

April Love Geary, Instagram

April Love Geary/Instagram

Baby love!

A month after giving birth to her first child with singer Robin Thicke, April Love Geary has finally posted the sweet first image of their newborn daughter Mia Love Thicke's face on social media.

The 23-year-old hopped on Instagram on Sunday and let fans get a peek at her baby girl's punim. The first-time mom, outfitted in a pink sweatsuit that said "Baby Girl" on it, was all smiles when she posted the snap of the one-month-old in her arms.

The caption for the photo reads, "My little love."

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old shares a 7-year-old son, Julian Fuego Thicke, with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

Watch

Robin Thicke Is Going to Be a Dad Again

On Feb. 24, the "Blurred Lines" singer posted an Instagram video cradling his newborn daughter (whose face you could not see) with the caption, "On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love."

Days earlier, April posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of herself lying on a hospital bed, to the tune of The Four Tops' 1972 song "Ain't No Woman Like The One I Got."

She also shared a photo from inside the room showing of balloons, including a pink, heart-shaped one that read, "Baby girl."

She and Robin have been together for more than three years. She announced last August that she and Robin were expecting a baby. At the time, it was reported that she was pregnant with a girl.

April also announced that her expected due date was March 1—what would have been the 71st birthday of his late father Alan Thicke, who died in December 2016.

