8 Things You Didn’t See on TV at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards

by Meg Swertlow & Alli Rosenbloom | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 9:27 PM
Three cheers for the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards!
It's time for the youngest set of pop culture fanatics to shine, and we have host with the most John Cena and Nickelodeon to thank for one exciting night of big slime and big winners.
After a showstopping orange carpet, and witnessing the first slime surprise, it's time to break down all the behind the scenes action from The Forum in Inglewood.
From front-row dance parties to best friend moments and incognito slime dunks, E! News is your exclusive source for every must-know celeb interaction that the cameras couldn't catch. So what are you waiting for?! Read on for everything you didn't see on TV from the 31st Annual Kids' Choice Awards:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
1. Get Your Seats: Travis Barker and his kids were in the lobby area and couldn't figure out where to go. His kids were really excited and bouncing around ready to go sit down. Travis was wearing a beanie and shades inside. They kids and their dad eventually scrambled to find their seats.
2. Five Alive: During the first commercial break, Jaden Smith went out of his seat and was hi-fiving fans.
3. Hug It Out: Camila Cabello walked back to her seat with ten seconds left before the show started again and spotted Jaden up front. She quickly stopped to hug him, but was ushered back to her seat. When she got back to her seat, she hugged her family and then posed for a photo at her seat.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
4. Guac and Roll: While Marsai Martin was putting on her "Guac socks," Nick Cannon was bouncing around in the foam pit before his bit in his huge puffy outfit. Meanwhile, crew members were quickly trying to clean off Marsai's feet before announcing the next award. There were at least 4 people cleaning her off!
5. Let It Snow: While the fake snow was falling when Channing Tatum was on stage talking about Smallfoot, Camilla put a white cloth hat over her head to protect her hair. It wasn't doing much to help so she took it off but then the snow stopped.
Neilson Barnard/KCA2018/Getty Images
6. Swing Time: While Kel Mitchell was doing the fear box, Heidi Klum and Mel B were swinging away on the swings and having the best time, that is until they get slimed! After announcing that the award for Favorite Movie Actress went to Zendaya they got cleaned up. Several people came to them with towels because they were entirely covered in slime. People were even setting up towels on the steps so that Heidi and Mel didn't slip down the stairs. Then they both posed for some photos once they finally reached the ground.
7. Storm of the Century: A Wrinkle in Time's Storm Reid was sitting with Grown-ish's Yara Shahidi during the show and at the commercial breaks Yara took pictures of her pal with all the kids who came up to meet her. They were all very excited.
8. NERD Alert: When NERD was playing Jaden was dancing up front while talking on his cell phone. When the performance was done, Jaden stood there with his fist in the air while everyone applauded and ran off stage before the crazy amounts of slime hit him at end of show.
