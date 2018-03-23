Chicago Fire Actress DuShon Monique Brown Dead at Age 49

Chicago Fire actress DuShon Monique Brown has died.

The Chicago Tribune reveals that the star passed away a little after 12 p.m. at St. James Olympia Field Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

E! News can confirm that the coroner has an autopsy scheduled for tomorrow and the cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own," executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement to E! News. "Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon's family and we will all miss her."

Robert Schroeder, DuShon's manager, also shared his sentiments regarding the fallen star.

"We are very sad to announce the untimely death of beloved Chicago actress DuShon Monique Brown. DuShon, most affectionately known to many as Connie on NBC's ‘Chicago Fire,' died suddenly Friday morning of natural causes. We are devastated by the loss of a very talented and kindhearted soul. DuShon was a film, television, commercial and voice-over actress who also graced the stages of many Chicago theaters. She brought laughter and joy to many and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected."