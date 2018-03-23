Colin Firth and Wife Livia Make First Public Appearance Since Affair and Stalking Scandal

Italian journalist Brancaccia denied the stalking allegations to The Times on March 9 and to People days later, telling the magazine that he's only contacted the couple a few times since his 11-month affair with the Livia came to an end in 2016.

"The reality is that Livia and I have known each other since we were youths, then in 2015-2016 we had an 11-month love affair," Brancaccia told the publication. "After it ended in June 2016 I never called her again. I did send her two WhatsApp messages, one happy birthday [text message] and an email to Colin, the latter which I truly regret."

He went on to share, "It was sent out in a moment of frustration, sadness—a terrible moment. In the email to Colin—which now in retrospect I truly regret sending—I informed him of the affair I had with Livia. I would never now send that email. It was a terrible mistake, so much so that I even apologized. But to go from that to being made out to be a stalker is just not right."