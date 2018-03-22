Drew Barrymore Calls Jake Gyllenhaal Her Least Talented Co-Star

No amount of media training could have prepared Drew Barrymore or John Boyega for The Late Late Show's revealing game, Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, on CBS last night. "None of us have seen these questions before," James Corden reminded viewers. "What could possibly go wrong?" The players took turns quizzing each other, giving their opponent a chance to either answer their probe or eat something disgusting—like 1,000-year-old eggs, bird saliva, dried squid ice cream, fish eyes, giant water scorpion, jellyfish, sperm smoothie and turkey testicles.

Corden went first, offering Barrymore the chance to drink bird saliva or answer his question. "To promote season 2 of your brilliant show, The Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix, you've appeared on Colbert, Fallon and Ellen," he said. "Be honest: Which of those three talk shows has been your least favorite to do?" Barrymore replied, "I wish you had picked someone that I actually didn't like because then I wouldn't have to drink this." Corden explained that it wasn't about which host she preferred, but rather which show she preferred. "OK, I'm going to have to drink this, because seriously, you picked three of my favorite people," Barrymore said. "If you had asked me a personal question where I could out myself about something, I would f--king do it."

Down the hatch, Barrymore!