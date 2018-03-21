Antonio Banderas Shaves His Head—and His Eyebrows!

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 1:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Antonio Banderas

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Antonia Banderas is known for his fancy blade work in the Zorro films, but this time he is drawing attention for a different type of blade work.

The Spanish actor sported a freshly shaven face and head—including his eyebrows—when he promoted his show Genius: Picasso, in Madrid. As part of playing the world-renowned artist, Pablo Picasso, the actor has shaved all his hair in an effort to find a likeness to the famous painter.

His bald head is a fresh departure from the classic curls the Zorro star previously sported. Nonetheless, the 57-year-old effortlessly pulls off the bold look.

Antonio Banderas Is Enjoying Nature Again After Heart Scare

The actor can also be seen wearing grey hair in the National Geographic series, which has previously drawn acclaim for its representation of Albert Einstein, who was played by Geoffrey Rush.

Banderas will play the enigmatic artist in his later years, alongside Alex Rich who will portray him in his youth.

The ten-part series premieres April 24 on National Geographic.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Antonio Banderas , Hair , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Camila Cabello

Watch Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same" Performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Inside Prince Harry's Desperate Search to Find Love

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Pastels

Gigi Hadid Is Wearing These 5 Denim Trends Right Now—Shop her Style!

Sebastian Taylor Thomaz

Taylor Swift's Latest Surprise Has Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's Son Freaking Out

Taylor Swift Sends Special Surprise to Amber Rose's Son

Kelly Ripa, The Wendy Williams Show

2018 Daytime Emmy Nominations: Kelly Ripa, Steve Harvey and More Nominees

Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne's 5 Biggest Confessions From Her Truthful Chat With Jenny McCarthy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.