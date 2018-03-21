How Did Andy Cohen End Up on Riverdale?

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 12:42 PM
Tonight, Riverdale welcomes a very special guest by the name of Andy Cohen.
In "Primary Colors," the king of all things Bravo is revealed to be a friend of the Lodges who's in town to pay Hermione (Marisol Nichols) a favor, and E! News was on set for the very special cameo. If you're wondering how on earth Andy Cohen came to be part of the Riverdale world, it's all because he's a big fan with his own big fans.
"I'm a huge Riverdale fan, and I was on Radio Andy one day having just watched the season one finale, and it hit me, I was like, I need to come to Riverdale. I want this to happen," Cohen told us on set. "So I said it on the air, and [executive producer] Greg Berlanti listens to Radio Andy on his way to work. And he emailed me that day, he said it's done. It was pretty easy."
The CW
As for how fictional Andy Cohen comes to Riverdale, apparently RHONY could have been very different and very criminal-y in the world of this show.
"So Andy and Hermione have a history," Camila Mendes explains. "They have a friendship. The story is that Andy once reached out to Hermione to be on his show Real Housewives of New York, and she turned him down. But out of that they became friends, and when he found out she was running for mayor of Riverdale, he was like, all right, I'm gonna go support her."
As for why Hermione turned down the chance to be on RHONY, it all comes down to her husband Hiram Lodge, as it always does.
"I think that Hermione turned down being on the first season of Real Housewives because of the questionable activities of her husband," Nichols tells us. "So probably being in the limelight isn't the smartest move to keep those alive."
Since we now know that Real Housewives do exist on Riverdale, we also had to play a little game with Andy and the Lodge ladies to find out how well the actors and/or characters of the Riverdale world would fit into the Real Housewives world. Surprisingly or unsurprisingly depending on how you look at it, there are a few who seem like they would fit in just fine.
Riverdale airs tonight at 8 p.m. on the CW.
