Law and Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Fin Gets a Birthday Surprise—His Grandson!

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 7:05 AM

Ready for a Law & Order: SVU surprise? Fin (Ice-T) is a grandpa!

In the above sneak peek of the Wednesday, March 21 episode of SVU, "Send in the Clowns," viewers meet Fin's grandson during his birthday celebration at the precinct. His cake? Clown-themed, picked out by his grandson. Fin's son, Ken Randall (Ernest Waddell), also makes his first appearance since season 17. Ken and Alejandro (Migs Govea) first broached the subject of being parents in the season 17 episode "Intersecting Lives."

"It's been a while," Fin tells his son and son-in-law.

"Hey, you've got your life, we've got ours, but family is family," Ken tells his dad.

Photos

How Law and Order: SVU Handled Cast Exits

Law and Order: SVU

NBC

Even the squad is in a bit of disbelief that Fin is now a grandpa. "Look at Fin, a happy, mellow grandpa," Carisi (Peter Scanavino) says to Rollins.

"Yeah, my advice: don't say that to his face," Rollins (Kelli Giddish) says.

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) says Fin is "over the moon" about his grandson.

All that happiness doesn't last throughout the episode. It's SVU. "Send in the Clowns" features a student (Mallory Bechtel) disappearing during a school trip to New York City and the cops race to find a mysterious masked man. Meanwhile, Stone (Philip Winchester) gets a visit from family too.

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

