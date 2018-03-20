Why Fifth Harmony Really Went on Hiatus

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 12:54 PM
Fifth Harmony is taking an indefinite hiatus and E! News has learned some insight into the group's decision to focus on their solo careers.
On Monday, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui released a joint statement on Twitter, announcing their hiatus.
"After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors," the Twitter statement read.
After the announcement was made, rumors about the reason for the hiatus started to surface on social media, with some speculating that it had something to do with former member Camila Cabello or current members wanting to branch out.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
But E! News has learned that the decision to take a hiatus had nothing to do with Camila and that Dinah, Normani, Ally and Lauren are all happy and supportive of each other.
An insider has shared with E! News that there was a natural break in Fifth Harmony's schedule with their tour so they decided to use this time as a break. It was completely organic and it was a mutual decision. They decided to take a break and take time to explore.
The source adds that this is indeed an indefinite hiatus, and the group wanted to be open and honest with their fans about that. Since forming in 2012 on The X Factor, the group has been working non-stop. So now that they've established themselves in the music industry and set themselves up for solo success, they each will have time to explore their individuality.
The source adds that the group members are all in a "good place" and—as they said in their announcement Monday—they will still perform together at their scheduled dates through the end of 2018.
