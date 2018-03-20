Why Fifth Harmony Really Went on Hiatus

Fifth Harmony is taking an indefinite hiatus and E! News has learned some insight into the group's decision to focus on their solo careers.



On Monday, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui released a joint statement on Twitter, announcing their hiatus.

"After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors," the Twitter statement read.

After the announcement was made, rumors about the reason for the hiatus started to surface on social media, with some speculating that it had something to do with former member Camila Cabello or current members wanting to branch out.