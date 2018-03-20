You Have to Watch the Jersey Shore Cast Do a Dramatic Reading of the Infamous Note

*curtains open* And now we will have the most dramatic #jsfamilyvacation reading ever of...THE NOTE! ?? pic.twitter.com/Zi4RVwXp7o— Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) March 18, 2018
Eight years later, every Jersey Shore fan remembers the note.
Way back in season two, s--t hit the fan in the house when Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley wrote an anoymous letter to Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, which detailed her on-again BF Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's cheating ways. The fallout was epic and the note would go down as one of the MTV reality hit's most iconic moments.
In honor of the cast's big return in Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering April 5, the Jersey Shore stars sat down for a dramatic re-enactment of the infamous note. And yes, we guarantee it's the best thing you will watch all day.