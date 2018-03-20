You Have to Watch the Jersey Shore Cast Do a Dramatic Reading of the Infamous Note

Ron, how could you "put your head in between a cocktail waitress' breasts"?! And "grinding with multiple fat women"?!

Also, never forget that Snooki and JWOWW had to visit an internet cafe to type up this letter, and used the word "wisely" to throw Ronnie off as to which roommate wrote it.

Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino all join Ronnie, Snooki and JWOWW for the on-screen reunion, while Sammi chose not to participate in Family Vacation.

MTV's highly anticipated revival premieres Thursday, April 5 at 8 p.m. on MTV, and premiere across Viacom's international MTV channels in nearly 180 countries. And the network is so confident in our GTL-loving gang's return that Jersey Shore Family Vacation has already been renewed for a second season.