You Have to Watch the Jersey Shore Cast Do a Dramatic Reading of the Infamous Note

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 11:41 AM

Eight years later, every Jersey Shore fan remembers the note.

Way back in season two, s--t hit the fan in the house when Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley wrote an anoymous letter to Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, which detailed her on-again BF Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's cheating ways. The fallout was epic and the note would go down as one of the MTV reality hit's most iconic moments.

In honor of the cast's big return in Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering April 5, the Jersey Shore stars sat down for a dramatic re-enactment of the infamous note. And yes, we guarantee it's the best thing you will watch all day. 

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Everything We Know So Far

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

MTV

Ron, how could you "put your head in between a cocktail waitress' breasts"?! And "grinding with multiple fat women"?!

Also, never forget that Snooki and JWOWW had to visit an internet cafe to type up this letter, and used the word "wisely" to throw Ronnie off as to which roommate wrote it.  

Deena Nicole CortesePaul "Pauly D" DelvecchioVinny Guadagnino, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino all join Ronnie, Snooki and JWOWW for the on-screen reunion, while Sammi chose not to participate in Family Vacation.

MTV's highly anticipated revival premieres Thursday, April 5 at 8 p.m. on MTV, and premiere across Viacom's international MTV channels in nearly 180 countries. And the network is so confident in our GTL-loving gang's return that Jersey Shore Family Vacation has already been renewed for a second season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, April 5 on MTV.

