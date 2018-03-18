Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner's Topless Thong Bikini Photo Will Make Your Jaw Drop

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 18, 2018 7:02 AM

Tops off! Cameras out!

On Saturday, Bella Hadid made sure she had jaws dropping when she posted a photo of herself and some fellow pals, including bestie Kendall Jenner, photographer Renell Medrano and singer Justine Skye, going topless, wearing only thongs and frolicking in clear blue waves. 

The women each clutched at their bikini tops while in the sun-kissed image from their tropical vacation.

The 21-year-old posted the eye-catching photo and wrote the caption, "Woke up missing this pureeee love." 

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Best Covers

Similarly on Saturday, Kendall posted a sea-loving party pic with the bevy of beauties and wrote, "my people."

While it's not clear exactly what trip these jet-setters were on, it's quite likely that the photos are from a vacation taken in May 2017.

During that trip Bella posted several similar photos wearing the cheeky white bathing suit (this one complete with bikini top).

On the picture-perfect trip, Bella wore a Mary Grace Swim thong bikini and while Jenner opted for an olive green Montce two-piece. 

The gaggle of gals didn't post any topless photos from the trip—but they did share a slew of images from the tropical retreat.

Justine posted a group photo on her Instagram of the crew on a wave runner during that trip.

However, it appears as if Bella was saving those full-moon photos for a later date!

