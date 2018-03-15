Just Like the Cabs, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer Is Here

Your Jersey Shore favorites— Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino—are back and they're "going harder than we've ever gone before." Pray for their livers. Pray for Miami.

"We're older, but I don't' think many of are wiser," Ronnie says in the trailer below. This is a wise statement though.

The cast, who first reunited for E!'s Reunion Road Trip, will gather once again for a Miami vacation. However, this time newlywed Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is sitting out the festivities. Take a look at what's to come. As expected, things look wild.