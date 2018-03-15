Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Confirms Split From Michael Kopech

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 1:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brielle Biermann, Michael Kopech

Instagram

Brielle Biermann is dealing with some heartbreak. 

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 21-year-old daughter has split from her boyfriend, baseball player Michael Kopech, she confirmed in a since-deleted tweet. 

Responding to a fan questioning the breakup, Brielle wrote, "It is true. We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best. What's meant to be will always be." 

Brielle and Michael started dating in May 2016, and their relationship played out on season six of Bravo's Don't Be Tardy. Kim and Kroy Biermann voiced concern over their eldest daughter's desire to move in with the athlete, who currently plays for the Chicago White Sox organization. 

So what went wrong with their romance? It appears as if the distance between Chicago and Brielle's hometown of Atlanta played a part. 

Photos

Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Kroy Biermann's Vow Renewal

Brielle Biermann, Twitter

Courtesy Jessica Minett

A source told Us Weekly, who was first to report the news, "She was having a difficult time with the distance, both of them wanted to see more of each other but with his baseball schedule and her shooting schedule and everything going on with the show in Atlanta, they just couldn't seem to make it work anymore."

"They both wish each other the best and ended things amicably," their source added. 

Things may have taken a turn for the worse as recently as three weeks ago, given Michael's heartfelt birthday message to Brielle in late February. 

"Happy 21ST to my favorite person!! I'm blessed to be able to grow with you & I'm excited to see where our future takes us. I love you so much and I'm so thankful for you, @briellebiermann," he wrote on Instagram at the time. 

Upward and onward, Brielle! 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Zolciak-Biermann , Couples , Bravo , Breakups , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Aren't Headed Down the Aisle Anytime Soon: "I'm Not Forcing Anything Right Now"

Brian Falduto, School of Rock, Then and Now

School of Rock Star Brian Falduto Reflects on Pressure of Being a ''Young Gay Figurehead''

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

St. Patrick's Day Is Upon Us–Here's How to Wear Green Without Embarrassing Yourself

Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Vanessa Trump Files For Divorce From Donald Trump Jr. After 12 Years of Marriage

Kim Kardashian, Elle

Watch Kim Kardashian Fix Wild Headlines Involving Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

The Differences Standing Between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Watch Kendall Jenner Sing About Her Vagina in Lil Dicky's NSFW ''Freaky Friday'' Music Video

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.