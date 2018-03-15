Inside Sharon Stone's Luxurious Family Home

According to Architectural Digest, Stone purchased the home 25 years ago after starring in the 1992 film Basic Instinct with Michael Douglas. Stone had been living in a home without much security before and a few stalker scares led her to move.

"All of a sudden, there were crazy stalkers trying to get into my house. The police were there all the time, until they finally had enough," she says. "They told me to pack a suitcase because they were taking me to a hotel. I had to find a new home that had proper gates."

Even though the house was still under construction when she bought it, Stone knew she could fix it up to be her dream home.

"I worked with a ch​âteau restorer to give the place texture and a sense of history," she tells the magazine. "We installed an antique-tile floor from Agra in the powder room off the foyer and brought in the dining-room floor from a château in Switzerland. I also put in the moldings, mantels, and other architectural details that are so essential to the integrity of the space."