Cheryl Burke Taking a Break From Social Media While "Dealing With Some Personal Things"

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 8:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cheryl Burke

David Livingston/Getty Images

Cheryl Burke is hitting the pause button on social media.

On Tuesday evening, the Dancing With the Stars pro announced to her Instagram and Twitter followers that she won't be posting for the immediate future.

"I'm dealing with some personal things right now and need to take a break from social media," Cheryl wrote. "Thanks for understanding and remember to tell the people who are important to you just how much you love them each and everyday."

She would sign the note, "Xoxo Cheryl."

Immediate reaction from fans and followers was supportive and encouraging as the Dancing Lessons author signed off from the sites.

Photos

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence's Caribbean Vacation

It's been a big year for Cheryl who continues her romance with Matthew Lawrence. After a stint on Dance Moms and competing on Dancing With the Stars with partner Terrell Owens, the dancer continued working on her CeeBee activewear line as seen on QVC.

And while Cheryl is staying mum on the specific reasons behind her break, she certainly isn't the first—or last—celeb to take a well-deserved hiatus from social media.

Iggy Azalea, Ed Sheeran, Kerry Washington and Demi Lovato are just some of the familiar faces who have taken a step back at one point in their career.

And as it turned out, they all eventually returned to social media in some capacity. Hope to hear from you soon Cheryl.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cheryl Burke , Twitter , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking Dead at 76

This Is Us

This Is Us Season 3 Will Be More About Jack's Life and Secrets

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Rekindled Relationship Timeline

Bekah Martinez, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Bekah Martinez Shares ''Cheesy'' Never-Before-Seen Bachelor Casting Photo

Tiffany Haddish, Tracy Morgan

Watch Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan's Priceless Advice for Your Next Night Out

This Is Us

This Is Us Finale: 1 Real Wedding, 1 Imaginary Wedding, and 3 Very Different Glimpses of the Future

This Is Us

This Is Us Star Milo Ventimiglia Has a Message for Fans Ahead of Season 3

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.