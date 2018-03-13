Mandy Moore Says This Is Us' Season 2 Finale Might Not Make You Cry: "We're Ending on a Lighter Note"

Ready for the biggest This Is Us twist of all?

"I don't know if you're going to cry a lot this episode," Mandy Moore told E! News of This Is Us' season two finale at the episode's SXSW Conference screening in Austin. "We're ending on a lighter note."

Wait?! This Is Us isn't going to make us cry tonight? Are there pigs flying outside right now?! To be fair, the NBC hit has put viewers (and not to mention the Pearson family!) through the ringer so far this season, with Moore, who admitted to usually crying "buckets" while watching the episodes, explaining, "We're ending a really turbulent, tragic season on a lighter note."

How considerate!