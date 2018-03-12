Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt Split: Which Bachelor Franchise Couples Are Still Together?

It's a busy time in Bachelor Nation.

Engagements, breakups and makeups, oh my! Between Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's season of The Bachelor and the debut of The Bachelor Winter Games, there's been a lot of news going down in the ABC hit franchise these days. And the latest update is a sad one, as The Bachelor Winter Games couple Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt have split after three months of dating, E! News has confirmed.

Long distance was to blame when it came to Ashley I., a longtime Bachelor Nation fan-fave, and Kevin, who appeared on The Bachelorette Canada, an obstacle many couples in the franchise has faced before them.