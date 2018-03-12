Cameron Diaz Has Not Retired From Acting, Selma Blair Clarifies

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 1:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cameron Diaz, Selma Blair

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Where in the world is Cameron Diaz?

While devoted fans wonder when the beloved actress will return to the silver screen, Selma Blair accidentally added more confusion to the mix. After all, Diaz has not appeared in a project since 2014's Annie, sparking speculation that perhaps she has shifted focus onto other elements of her life. In the midst of the ongoing mystery, Blair said she recently caught up with the 45-year-old Golden Globe nominee over lunch. 

"We were reminiscing about the film [The Sweetest Thing]. I would have liked to do a sequel, but Cameron's retired from acting," Blair reportedly told Metro News. "She's like, ‘I'm done.'"

"I mean, she doesn't need to make any more films," Blair continued, according to the report published Sunday. "She has a pretty great life; I don't know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy"

Photos

Cameron Diaz's Best Roles

Blair has since backtracked, calling her comments a joke and playfully "retiring" as Diaz's spokeswoman. "BREAKING NEWS," she tweeted Monday. "Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson."

"No no no! It was a quip. Delete. Delete delete," she responded to a tweet from Perez Hilton. "It would only be official if it came from her mouth. Not mine answering a question of sweetest thing part deux was happening. Red alert. not fact."

Meanwhile, Diaz has remained publicly mum on the subject. Nearly a year ago at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Wellness Summit, the star touched a bit on why she had stepped back from acting. "I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to," Diaz said on a panel. "I felt the need to make myself whole."

As for her private personal life, husband of three years Benji Madden did not hold back the compliments on the star's most recent birthday. "I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE," he penned to her on social media. "I don't think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindess, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only—You got me til the end baby."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cameron Diaz , Selma Blair , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cameron Diaz, Book Signing

Why Cameron Diaz Left Hollywood: Inside Her Off-the-Radar Life

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner Laughs Off Rumors That Tyga Is Kylie Jenner's Real Baby Daddy

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Finally Follows Royal Family's Unofficial Pantyhose Protocol

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa's Son Is Totally Crushing on Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend

ESC: Bohoo x Zendaya

Zendaya Reveals her Favorite Looks from her New Boohoo Campaign

Michael Cera, Couples

Michael Cera Sparks Wedding Rumors With Gold Band

Good Girls, Retta, Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks

Good Girls' Retta and Mae Whitman on Their Show's Unexpected Timeliness and Becoming Fast Friends on Set

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.