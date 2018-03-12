Michael Cera Sparks Wedding Rumors With Gold Band

During an episode of RuPaul and Michelle Visage's podcast "What the Tee?" Plaza revealed that she and Cera "almost got married in Vegas" after shooting Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in 2010. According to the Parks and Recreation alum, she and Cera fell for one another during a cross-country road trip and subsequently dated for "a year and a half."

Unfortunately, the star is so low-key about his love life that it's unclear when he officially started dating the reported lady in his life nor when he might have proposed. However, during an episode of Late Show With David Letterman from 2014, Cera did mention going on a cross-country road trip with his German girlfriend at the time. If there's one thing to be sure of, the funny guy certainly likes taking road trips.

That same year, he released his new album, True That, which included a track titled "ohNadine (You Were in My Dream)." Cera and who was thought to be that same girlfriend were spotted enjoying an Italian dinner in Brooklyn the following January, according to Page Six.