The Roseanne Revival Opening Credits Will Make Your Nostalgia-Loving Heart Swoon

Everything old is new again in the world of TV. The revival train continues, this time with a stop at ABC for the new season of Roseanne. The classic sitcom has assembled the entire original cast for a short run of season 10 episodes starting Tuesday, March 27.

In addition to returning cast members Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Sarah Chalke, the iconic theme song is back. But wait, that's not all that returns when Roseanne returns, be sure to check out the outfits. Yes, that's Roseanne's chicken shirt and Jackie's hideous (but now hipster-chic?) sweater.