Bekah Martinez Claims Arie Luyendyk Jr. Was Talking to Multiple Bachelor Contestants Post-Filming

As for Bachelor Nation's apparent perspective that Lauren's "personality" didn't shine through onscreen, Bekah and Kendall had this to say.

"Lauren was extremely goofy and extremely fun," Martinez shared. "When we were still at the mansion, we were roommates, and she was literally wearing a fake butt twerking upside down on the side of the wall and belting out Moulin Rouge! lyrics on the balcony with me. But as she developed more feelings for Arie, she became more closed off and guarded and insecure. I don't mean 'insecure' in a negative way, but you are competing with multiple other women. Of course, if you care about someone, you're going to get insecure about yourself in the face of so many other relationships. I wish they gave her more dimensions on camera, but the thing is, she didn't show her dimension on camera. I don't think they had much to work with.

Kendall said she was "surprised" by Lauren and Arie's connection, but later understood how in love they were after watching their 1-on-1 date in Tuscany. "She showed a lot of emotion on camera that I didn't expect," the reality TV star described. "But she was really guarded. She doesn't seem like the kind of person that would want to have her love life on television. She was definitely there for love. She wasn't there to sell hair gummies on Instagram."