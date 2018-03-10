Scott Baio's Wife Renee Reveals Microvascular Brain Disease Diagnosis

Renee Baio's health struggles are not over.

The 45-year-old wife of Scott Baio revealed on Twitter Saturday that she was diagnosed with Microvascular Brain Disease four months ago. Responding to a Twitter user asking for an update on her health, Renee responded, Besides having 2 meningioma brain tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease."

The Happy Days alum confirmed the news and offered heartfelt support to his wife of 11 years, adding, "Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know. @MrsScottBaio"

According to Health Line, Microvascular Ischemic Disease, as it's sometimes referred, occurs when there are changes to small blood vessels in the brain. More severe cases include symptoms like cognitive impairment, depression and trouble with walking and balance.