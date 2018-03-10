Elizabeth Hurley's 21-Year-Old Nephew Stabbed Multiple Times in London

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., Mar. 10, 2018 7:01 AM

Elizabeth Hurley, Miles Hurley

David M. Benett/Getty Images for DSQUARED2

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew was stabbed multiple times earlier this week in London.

According to multiple reports, 21-year-old Miles Hurley was attacked on a street in Nine Elms, South West London on Thursday.

Authorities confirmed to E! News that Metropolitan Police and an ambulance arrived at the scene and discovered a 21-year-old man with stab wounds to his back.

Another male believed to be the same age was also found suffering from stab wounds. Police say they were both taken to a hospital where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Police told E! News that they are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

Elizabeth is close with her younger nephew who has already found huge success in the modeling industry.

At just 21, Miles has modeled for designers like Roberto Cavalli, Salvatore Ferragamo, Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana.

On his Instagram page, Miles shares several photos of Elizabeth including memories at fashion events, vacations and even a throwback with Hugh Grant.

"I'm really close to my aunt and she's very supportive of everything I do" he told The Telegraph in 2013. "The best advice she has given me is just to enjoy myself, work hard and be nice to everybody."

The investigation into the stabbing continues. We're wishing Miles a speedy recovery.

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

