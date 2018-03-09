Sonja Morgan Dances Until Her Dress Falls Off in NSFW Video

A wardrobe malfunction won't stop Sonja Morgan from having a good time!

On Thursday night, the Real Housewives of New York City star's wrap dress came undone while she was singing and dancing alongside Luann de Lesseps at her #CountessandFriends cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City. Social media user @isaachurwitz captured the moment Sonja's dress started to fall off while she was performing "Money Can't Buy You Class" with her co-star.

In the video you can see Sonja having a blast dancing on stage when suddenly the ties of her dress come undone. She quickly grabs the back of her dress, holding it together while continuing on with the performance.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 Trailer Is Finally Here and It's Full of the Drama You're Looking For

At one point an audience member tries to help Sonja tie her dress, but without missing a beat, the reality star ultimately manages to wrap up her dress herself.

While Sonja is yet to comment on the NSFW wardrobe malfunction, Luann is speaking out about her cabaret show and the support she's received from her friends and family.

"I'm so thrilled about the shows and touched by the enormous support of my family, friends and fans," Luann tells E! News. "I look forward to bringing the show back to NY soon."

It was just last week that the season 10 trailer for RHONY premiered, previewing all the drama we can expect in the upcoming episodes. You can check it out HERE.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns Wednesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

