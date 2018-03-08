Serena Williams Makes Her Comeback to Tennis After Welcoming Baby Alexis Olympia

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 8:33 PM

Serena Williams

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Kelly Howard

Well look who is back on the court!

More than six months after welcoming her first child with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams is returning to tennis and ready to win big.

The tennis pro grabbed her racquet and participated in her first professional match since welcoming baby Alexis Olympia. The special game was against Zarina Diyas as part of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. It also marks her first event since the 2017 Australian Open.

"It's official. My comeback is here," she wrote on Instagram. "This whole month I am playing tournaments in California and Florida—both my home states."

Serena's return also coincides with International Women's Day, a holiday that has special meaning for the athlete.

Photos

Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

"My comeback could not have come on a better day and I decided I wanted to do something different let you all be apart of my long journey back (if you want of course!!) So I created my Serena Gold toned 'S' pin.  When I am playing you can wear it and show support not only from me but also for my charity which supports the Yetunde Price Resource Center," she explained to her followers. "I want this gold 'S' mean something special to you personally. What is one S word in your life that means something to you? Mine is Strong and Sure! So when I wear my "S" pin I am representing Strength, and Sureness.

The pins are available to fans to come see her in Indian Wells. Those who see Serena play in Miami later this week will also be able to receive one.

Earlier this week, Serena hosted the 14th Annual Desert Smash Celebrity Tennis Event benefiting the Yetunde Price Resource Center.

The non-profit was founded by Serena and her sister Venus Williams in honor of the Williams' eldest sister.

While Serena took to the court for a friendly match with Victoria Azarenka, the new mom's match tonight will mark her professional return to the sport she loves so much.

Good luck Serena and welcome back!

