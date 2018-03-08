Watch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 2-Year-Old Daughter Display "Girl Power" in the Cutest Way

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is celebrating International Women's Day with a very special someone.

On Thursday evening, the actor headed to Instagram and shared a video with his two-year-old daughter Jasmine Johnson.

What came next was an oh-so-sweet message about girl power!

"To every woman out there ‘round the world—all ages and races—I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect," he captioned the video. "Especially, the loves of my life at home."

Dwayne added, "Now if I can just get Jazzy to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool. #MyAnchors #InternationalWomensDay."