Watch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 2-Year-Old Daughter Display "Girl Power" in the Cutest Way

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 8:18 PM
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is celebrating International Women's Day with a very special someone.
On Thursday evening, the actor headed to Instagram and shared a video with his two-year-old daughter Jasmine Johnson.
What came next was an oh-so-sweet message about girl power!
"To every woman out there ‘round the world—all ages and races—I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect," he captioned the video. "Especially, the loves of my life at home."
Dwayne added, "Now if I can just get Jazzy to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool. #MyAnchors #InternationalWomensDay."
The munchkin is unstoppable! ??????@therock
A post shared by Lauren Hashian (@laurenhashianofficial) on
And perhaps the cherry on top to the post was the video that went along with it. Dwayne captured his youngest daughter repeating "girl power" and "International Women's Day."
The video message comes just a few short days after the father-of-two revealed to his social media followers that Jasmine experienced a "scary" incident.
"This past Saturday night, something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you, but, of course, emergencies do happen," he shared in his video. "We were up all night with something scary that happened with our little baby girl Jasmine, who is okay now."
Dwayne added, "I just want to say thank you so much to everyone who was involved—so caring, compassionate and so responsive."
Fans of the famous family can rest easy though. In addition to the actor's comforting words, Jasmine was seen on mom's Instagram enjoying some karaoke at home. "The munchkin is unstoppable!" Lauren Hashian shared online.
As they like to say: Girl power!
