Watch Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same" Music Video

by Diana Marti | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 10:30 AM
Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same" music video is finally here, and it doesn't disappoint!
Today, on International Women's Day, the Cuban American singer released the highly anticipated clip and it's everything we could ever want.
Modern and retro feels are paired along with clips of home movies in hotel rooms in elegant hotel rooms.
The star wears haute couture, but Cabello also strips away from material things in a water scene.
The music video starts with what feels like a camcorder as she looks back at the camera, but then quickly shows the various sides of the star as she acts quirky in the next clip and then goes on to enjoy her room service.
"Never Be the Same" shows all of the different sides to Camila which she is continuously showcasing in her music videos.
the #neverbethesamevideo is finally here ?link in bio
A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on
Like in "Havana" the star explained the difference between Karla (her first name) and Camila (her stage name and middle name) and what each represented in that music video.
"I had this idea of Karla and Camila. Karla is my first name, Camila is my middle name. And long story short, my family always called me Camila," the "Crying in the Club" singer said. "But when I came to school in the United States, I was really, really shy, and the teachers started calling me Karla."
