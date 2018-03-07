The Crazy Timeline of The Bachelor's Most Shocking Proposal, Breakup and Engagement...Ever

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., Mar. 7, 2018 7:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It really was the most dramatic finale ever.

The Bachelor franchise delivered a whole lot of drama into its two-night season ender, as fans saw Arie Luyendyk Jr. propose to Becca Kufrin, end his engagement to Becca, get back together with Lauren Burnham and then propose to Lauren, all in the span of 24-hours on TV. But how long did it take for all of this to go down IRL?

Some fans were wondering just how long Arie and Becca were engaged for before he had a change of heart and blindsided her with their on-camera breakup. 

Fortunately for you, we put on our detective hats and gave up a night of sleep and sanity to put together a timeline of events, beginning with Arie's proposal in Peru.

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Mid-November: Arie proposes to Becca in Peru after breaking up with Lauren, telling her he still loved her as he said goodbye. (Usually the newly engaged couple will celebrate at a dinner with the production crew before getting to spend a few days alone wherever their proposal took place.)

Late December: Becca notices that Arie "had liked some of [Lauren's] Instagram photos so we had a conversation about it," in which he admitted he was still conflicted over his feelings for Lauren, she told People.

Making it even worse? He wasn't following Lauren at the time. "He was searching for her and seeking it out," Becca's fellow contestant and best friend Caroline Lunny said of him liking Lauren's photos on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast

Dec. 31: Lauren revealed during the After the Final Rose special that Arie reached out to her via Instagram, since he couldn't get her phone number from production.

Jan. 1: On the night of the premiere, Arie talks to Lauren for the first time, calling her while she was in Dallas with fellow contestant Tia Booth, and Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk.

"He reached out on social media and just said like, ‘Hey, I still got some stuff going on. I can't shake this. I can't shake you, like, I want us to talk,' and he told Lauren that Becca knew about this," Tia said on the Almost Famous podcast.

Jan. 8: Arie does interviews in Los Angeles at ABC's 2018 Winter Press Tour Party, but doesn't participate in the daytime junket, though he was originally scheduled to. 

Jan. 10: Becca posts a photo from Las Vegas on Instagram, which is the trip Arie asked her about to break the ice before ending their engagement.

Becca Kufrin, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

ABC

Jan. 11: A source tells E! News Arie and Becca's break-up at the Happy Couple Weekend apartment in Los Angeles was filmed on this day.  

Jan. 12: Our source adds this is the day Arie flew to Virginia Beach to tell Lauren (at her parent's home) that he officially broke up with Becca and wanted to give their relationship another shot.

 

The Bachelor Women Tell All

ABC

Feb. 13: A "furious" Caroline calls Arie out during the Women Tell All special, saying she knows what he did. "I don't know how you could do that, and I just really don't understand...but I really hope you found what you're looking for." Arie tells E! News after the taping that he hopes people "understand" his actions once they see the finale.

"This is my journey and this is about finding a lasting love and that road is not always the easiest," he said

 

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Paul Hebert/ABC

March 6: Arie and Becca sit down for the first time since their break-up in January at the live After the Final Rose special, and forgives him even though he "robbed" her of her first proposal and engagement.

On the same night, Becca is announced as the next Bachelorette, meeting five of her suitors minutes later, and Arie proposes to Lauren, who says "definitely." 

Mid-March: Production on Becca's season officially begins. 

 

The Bachelorette will premiere this spring on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Arie Luyendyk Jr. , Becca Kufrin
Latest News
The Real Housewives of Potomac

The 7 Craziest Things Said by The Real Housewives of Potomac in the Season 3 Trailer

Bekah Martinez, The Bachelor

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reacts to Bekah Martinez Posting His DMs: "It Shows Her Immaturity"

Queer Eye, Antoni

My Dinners With Antoni: I Made All the Queer Eye Recipes in One Weekend

T.J. Miller, TJ Miller, Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley Executive Producers Reveal Their Unfiltered Side of TJ Miller's Exit

Tom, Abby, <i>Queer Eye</i>

Queer Eye's Tom and Abby Restore Our Faith in Love by Getting Back Together

Blue's Clues

A Blue's Clues Reboot: Why Nickelodeon's TV Remake and Revival Fever Makes the Most Sense

Becca, ARIE LUYENDYK JR., The Bachelor

Arie Luyendyk Jr.: I Filmed My Bachelor Breakup So Becca Kufrin Could Be The Bachelorette

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -