The Bachelor's Becca Kufrin Donating Her $6,000 Venmo Donations to Stand Up to Cancer

Becca Kufrin is turning her heartbreak into something good.

One day after Arie Luyendyk Jr. ended his engagement to the publicist, ordinary viewers wanted to do something to show their support for the newly single Bachelor star.

As a result, strangers decided to use the mobile payment app Venmo to send Becca money for food and booze.

During Tuesday night's live episode of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Chris Harrison revealed more than $6,000 had been raised. And no, Becca couldn't believe it.

"I don't even know what to think," she shared with the audience. "I love my wine don't get me wrong, but I don't think I can drink that much. I don't know."